Nawazuddin's 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' Has Interesting Facts That You Should Know

Motichoor Chaknachoor is a 2019 comedy film starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty. The movie is helmed by Debamitra Biswal and revolves around Annie, who only wants to marry a foreign-settled man. She comes across Pushpinder, a 36-year-old man who has returned from Dubai and is searching for a bride.
Despite the poor reviews, the actors starring in the film delivered their best performances. The movie depicts the cultures of the two characters well and is still a funny, family film.
Did you know that director Debamitra Biswal and producer Rajesh Bhatia had major issues during the release of the film? Yes, controversies rose when she posted on her social media that the audience should not watch the film as the final cut was not approved by her. Take a look at the trivia of Motichoor Chaknachoor below.
