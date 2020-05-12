Nawazuddin's 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' Has Interesting Facts That You Should Know

Motichoor Chaknachoor is a 2019 comedy film starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty. The movie is helmed by Debamitra Biswal and revolves around Annie, who only wants to marry a foreign-settled man. She comes across Pushpinder, a 36-year-old man who has returned from Dubai and is searching for a bride.

Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Watchlist On IMDb, From 'Bicycle Thieves' To 'Mammo'; Check Out

Despite the poor reviews, the actors starring in the film delivered their best performances. The movie depicts the cultures of the two characters well and is still a funny, family film.

Did you know that director Debamitra Biswal and producer Rajesh Bhatia had major issues during the release of the film? Yes, controversies rose when she posted on her social media that the audience should not watch the film as the final cut was not approved by her. Take a look at the trivia of Motichoor Chaknachoor below.

Also read: Irrfan Khan Was In Tears Seeing Nawazuddin Siddiqui In New York, Reveals Kabir Khan

Motichoor Chaknachoor's Trivia

Debamitra Biswal, the director of Motichoor Chaknachoor, had filed a commercial arbitration petition in Bombay High Court which had ordered a stay on the release of its trailer. This was over the non-payment of dues by the makers of the movie. For the uninitiated, commercial arbitration is a way of settling disputes by referring them to a neutral person, who is an arbitrator.

Director Debamitra Biswal and producer Rajesh Bhatia had major issues during the release of the film.

Debamitra Biswal claimed that the final cut of the film which was released in theatres had not been approved by her. She also claimed that the film didn't look less than a B Grade movie.

Debamitra Biswal posted on Facebook that the audience should not watch the film. She claimed that the final cut was not her work and major parts of the film had been edited out, which were directed by her.

The movie is popular for having an odd pairing of Atiya Shetty and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Despite the film not being popular, the audience was impressed by both the actors and their performances in the film.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.