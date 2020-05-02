Irrfan Khan Was In Tears Seeing Nawazuddin Siddiqui In New York, Reveals Kabir Khan

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away in a Mumbai hospital on April 29, 2020, losing his battle with a rare form of cancer. Irrfan, who was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, is survived by his wife Sutapa and sons Babil and Ayan. Director Kabir Khan revealed that Irrfan was in tears when he watched Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s scene in New York. Read to know more.

Also Read | Irrfan Khan Used To Fly Kites In Between Shots, Says Tigmanshu Dhulia

Irrfan was in tears watching Nawazuddin’s act

Kabir Khan directed Irrfan Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the 2009 film, New York. The film stars Irrfan as Agent Roshan and Nawazudding as Zilgai, along with John Abraham, Katrina Kaif and Neil Nitin Mukesh. Recalling an incident from the shooting, Kabir revealed Nawazuddin’s performance in a scene from the film bought tears in the late actor’s eyes.

The filmmaker said that Irrfan was not on the sets when that scene was shot but when he arrived on the sets, he wished to see that particular scene which became the talking point on the sets. He stated that Irrfan had tears rolling down his cheeks. He had that level of empathy for people and the characters.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan Pays Tribute To 'Irrfan Khan Saab', Says 'loved Watching Every Film Of His'

Irrfan Khan and Nawazudding Siddiqui have worked in a few films together. It includes The Lunchbox, Paan Singh Tomar, The Bypass and Aaaja Nachle. Nawazuddin also acted in a film titled, Alvida in 2000 which was directed by Irrfan Khan. After New York, Kabir Khan directed Nawazudin in a pivotal role in the much-acclaimed film, Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) starring Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Harshaali Malhotra with others.

Also Read | Irrfan Khan's Demise: Saba Qamar Mourns 'Hindi Medium' Co-star's Untimely Death

Irrfan Khan was buried at the Versova kabrastan in Mumbai at 3 pm on April 29, 2020, afternoon soon after the news of his passing away was announced. In presence, were his family, close relatives and friends. Everyone paid their final respects and mourned the loss of his passing away.

Also Read | Irrfan Khan Passes Away: Shraddha Kapoor Pays Tribute To 'magician On The Big Screen'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.