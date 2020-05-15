Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Posts From International Film Festivals; Cannes To Emmy's

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is known for breaking stereotypes. He is one of those fewer stars who made it huge in Bollywood without any popular family background. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is most known for his independent movies that have received critical acclaim at various international film festivals. The critically acclaimed star has churned out Bollywood cult classics like Raman Raghav, Kahaani, Gangs of Wasseypur 2, Badlapur, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, Paan Singh Tomar, and many more. Check out Nawazuddin Siddiqui's appearance at various international film festivals.

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's movies that made to the Cannes Film Festival

Singapore International Film Festival

Nawazuddin Siddiqui won several awards for his web series, Sacred Games. Sacred Games was presented at Singapore International Film Festival and Silver Screen Bali. Check out Nawazuddin Siddiqui's pictures from these award nights.

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's memorable posts from Cannes Film Festival that you cannot

Cardiff International Film Festival

The Badlapur actor was presented with the prestigious Golden Dragon Award at the Cardiff International Film Festival. Mick Antoniw, the Counsel General of Wales UK & Cardiff International Film Festival presented Nawazuddin Siddiqui the award. Take a look.

San Francisco International Film Festival

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Photograph was screened at the San Francisco International Film Festival. Photograph is a romantic love story drama helmed by director Ritesh Batra. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra in the lead role.

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's BTS and stills from 'Photograph' that you must have a look, see pics

Cannes Film Festival

During the Cannes Film Festival 2018, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's biopic drama Manto was premiered. Nawazuddin Siddiqui won the hearts of many with his portrayal of Saadat Hasan Manto in Nandita Das’s directorial. Check out his pictures from Cannes.

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalls days he went without food and money: 'Survived on Parle G'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.