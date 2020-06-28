Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Raat Akeli Hai': Here's What Can We Expect From The Film?

Raat Akeli Hai is an upcoming crime thriller. The movie stars Radhika Apte, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shweta Tripathi in the lead roles. However, nothing related to the plot or storyline has been revealed yet. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, a while back, shared a picture post on his official Instagram about the movie completing its shoot. Here's all we know so far.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s upcoming movie

The Sacred Games actor posted a picture of a clapboard for Raat Akeli Hai. He captioned the image saying it is a wrap. He also thanked the director, Honey Trehan, and the whole cast and crew. Raat Akeli Hai is also the directorial debut of Honey Trehan, a former casting director.

Given that both Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte are going to star in this Bollywood crime-thriller, there are high expectations from the fans. Nawazuddin has interesting onscreen chemistry with Radhika Apte as seen from Manjhi and Badlapur.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte are certainly among the most talented actors in Bollywood. After impressing the fans with their performance and chemistry in films like Badlapur and Manjhi - The Mountain Man, the duo is all set to awe fans with their upcoming crime-thriller. As per the reports, the film wrapped up shooting in April 2019 and is most likely to get an OTT release soon.

It’s a wrap for #RaatAkeliHai, a beautiful experience working with the talented @HoneyTrehan on his Directorial debut.

Amazing Team & Outstanding process

Thank You @RonnieScrewvala & @RSVPMovies @Macguffinpictures @radhika_apte pic.twitter.com/gQKlMYKzsk — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) April 28, 2019

The film is a crime thriller set in rural India. This is the second time Shweta has been paired with Nawazuddin after Haraamkhor that won both of them much acclaim. Director Honey Trehan reportedly cannot wait for the film to release on the silver screen and is currently in talks with a streaming platform. However, the release of the film depends on the COVID-19 situation.

It is also reported that several filmmakers are uncertain of getting screens after the lockdown is lifted. This is why the majority of them are looking towards a digital release. Honey Trehan is also among the many producers who are uncertain about getting a screen for his film. So chances are, that we are most likely going to see the film on OTT.

And this is not the only film of Nawazuddin Siddiqui that is getting an OTT release. Another film of the actor that got a web release due to the coronavirus pandemic is Pushpendra Nath Mishra’s Ghoomketu. It was released on ZEE5 on Friday, May 22, 2020.

