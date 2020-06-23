Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Ghoomketu' And Other Films That Released On OTT Platforms

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic crises, many people are binge-watching shows, and movies on various OTT platforms. There are several new movies that are also being released on OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and others. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Ghoomeketu, Amitabh Bachchan's Gulabo Siotabo are two movies that got released on OTT platforms. With all that said now, here are movies that released on OTT platforms:

Movies that released on the various streaming platforms

Ghoomketu

Ghoomketu featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ragini Khanna and Anurag Kashyap in lead roles. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, Chitrangada Singh in cameo appearances. Produced under banner names Phantom Films and Sony Pictures, the movie released on OTT platform, ZEE5 amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The movie revolves around an aspiring writer who hails from a small urban and narrates his journey towards pursuing his dreams. The movie released on May 22, 2020.

Gulabo Sitabo

Originally set to hit the theatres, Gulabo Sitabo released globally on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, 2020. The Shoojit Sircar-directorial features Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in lead roles. Written by Juhi Chaturvedi, the movie narrates the story of two men who get trapped in a game of one-upmanship and narrates how each one attracts the other to their clan with specific agendas. One of the major highlights of the flick is the quirky storyline. Amitabh Bachchan's unique makeover and costumes also garnered massive attention.

Penguin

Penguin directed by Eashvar Karthic and co-produced by Karthik Subbaraj, Kaarthekeyen Santhanam, Sudhan Sundaram, and Jayaram, features Keerthy Suresh in the lead role. The 2020 mystery-thriller flick was made in 3 languages: Tamil and Telugu. The dubbed version of Malayalam released on Amazon Prime Video on June 19, 2020. The Telugu version got released with the title, Praname and the Malayalam version released with the title, Omale. Check out the trailer:

Da 5 Bloods

Legendary filmmaker Spike Lee has directed Da 5 Bloods. The 2020 film features an ensemble cast including Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors, Clarke Peters, Johnny Trí Nguyễn, Norm Lewis, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Mélanie Thierry, Paul Walter Hauser, Jasper Pääkkönen, Jean Reno, Veronica Ngo, and Chadwick Boseman. The film released globally on June 12, 2020, on the OTT platform, Netflix. It was originally going to be premiered at the 2020 Cannes Film Festival. The movie was one of Spike Lee's most expensive films with a budget of approximately $35–45 million.



Ponmagal Vandhal

Helmed by J. J. Fredrick and produced by Suriya, the flick features Jyothika, K. Bhagyaraj, R. Parthiban, Thiagarajan, Pratap K. Pothen and R. Pandiarajan in key roles. The film was originally set to hit the theatres on March 27, 2020, however, due to the pandemic crises, the movie released on Amazon Prime Video on May 29, 2020. Check out the trailer:

