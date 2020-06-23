Watch: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Video Of Working In Fields Goes Viral, Fans React

It seems that versatile actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is making the most of his time home in Uttar Pradesh. The actor recently shared a video on social media from his fields where he can also be seen working in his hometown Budhana. The video just shows the grounded nature of the actor who can be seen dressed in simple clothes while working in the fields and setting up the water system.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui works in fields

The Kick actor shared the video on his Twitter handle where he can be seen sitting in his fields and washing his hands and feet. Clad in a simple shirt and trousers paired with a pagdi, he said that now the water won’t go away after setting up a paddy. He then picks his axe and walks out from the fields. The actor shared the video and wrote, “Done for the day !!!.”

Done for the day !!! pic.twitter.com/1oXDUS4E8m — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) June 22, 2020

Soon the video caught the attention of his fans who were impressed by the fact how down to earth he is. People commented on his video and appreciated him and wrote comments like "You are an inspiration sir ", "Sir respect," and others. Another user chimed in and wrote that Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a self-made star. He also poured in his love and respect for the actor. A fourth user wrote that the actor is so simple and real in nature.

Sometime back, the actor also traced his journey of struggle in Bollywood and revealed that he had been depressed due to a lack of money and food. During his conversation with a leading publication, the actor said that his work in films was only motivated by an intention to survive and earn for the next meal. He said that he never expected to become a movie star as he had started with odd and difficult jobs. He also shared that he has always had a mazdoor-like hardworking, fighting spirit and that he has never considered himself bigger than the other stars.

