Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Short Films That Are Definitely A Must Watch

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the finest actors in India currently. He is an alumnus of the National School of Drama. Nawaz has appeared in independent films that gave him and the Indian Cinema recognition, internationally. Most of his Independent films have received critical acclaim at International Films Festivals, such as the Academy Awards, Cannes Film Festival, Berlin Film Festival, Busan Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival, and the Asia Pacific Screen Awards.

Nawazuddin was last seen in the web-series Sacred Games 2, which streamed on Netflix. Fans must be unaware that Nawazuddin has also appeared in some great and critically acclaimed short films. Read head to know more about them-

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui Was Not First Choice For 'Te3n'? Read Other Facts About The Film

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s short films

The Bypass (2003)

The Bypass is an Amit Kumar directorial. The lead cast of the short film includes Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Irrfan Khan, and Sundar Dan Detha. The plot of the film revolved around a bypass somewhere in Rajasthan, where two violent muggers and a corrupt police officer live. However, there is something more to the story.

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Photos That Showcase His Bond With Bollywood Colleagues

The Journey (2009)

The Journey is directed by Ashish R. Shukla. The lead cast of the film includes Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Geeta Nair, and Lacchminiya. The plot of the film revolves around a man who takes an emotional boat ride on the Ganges river.

Also Read | When Nawazuddin Siddiqui Donned Producer's Hat For 'Miyan Kal Anna', 'Gulabi' And More

Carbon: A Story of Tomorrow (2017)

Carbon: A Story of Tomorrow is directed by Maitrey Bajpai and Ilham Khan. The lead cast of the short film includes Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Jackky Bhagnani, and Prachi Desai. The plot of the film revolves around the dystopian future of 2067, where Random a desperate man with an artificial heart, undertakes an illegal Oxygen deal that goes wrong.

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Most Inspirational Quotes On The Art Of Acting; Check It Out

Bebaak (2019)

Bebaak is a Shazia Iqbal directorial. The lead cast of the film includes Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sarah Hashmi, and Vipin Sharma. The plot of the film revolves around an ambitious and independent young woman, who seeks out a scholarship from a conservative Muslim trust to further her education. When she discovers that the money comes with strings attached, her liberal Muslim values will be put to the test.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.