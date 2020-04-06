Nawazuddin Siddiqui Was Not First Choice For 'Te3n'? Read Other Facts About The Film

Ace actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has amused the audience with his compelling performances in the numerous Bollywood projects and his series Sacred Games. From silver-screen to the digital world, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has worked with many popular faces and names of the entertainment world.

Being one of them, his film Te3n gave him an opportunity to share the screen space with legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. But do you know, Nawaz was not the first choice for the character Martin Das? Read on to know more interesting facts about the mystery-thriller.

Trivia about Nawazudding Siddiqui's Te3n

Amitabh Bachchan suggested the premises

The audience can see that the film has been shot in the city of joy, Kolkata. Amitabh Bachchan essayed the character of a grandfather in the film. It is reported that Amitabh Bachchan suggested the makers to set the film in Kolkata.

Te3n created history

A few scenes in the film have been shot in Victorian-era Writers’ Buildings. For the unversed, Te3n is the first movie for which the doors of the Victorian-era Writers’ Buildings have been opened for shooting. Nawazudding Siddiqui, Amitabh Bachchan and Vidya Balan have shot major sequences of the film there.

The earlier titles of the film

Many from the audience do not know that T3en is a remake of a South Korean film, Montage. It is reported that the film was tentatively titled Kerala. It is also reported that the director Sujoy Ghosh wanted to direct the film when it was titled Badla and his first preference for Martin Das' character was Naseeruddin Shah.

Vidya Balan & Amitabh Bachchan's collaboration with Sabyasachi Chakrabarty

Sabyasachi Chakrabarty, one of the most prolific Bengali actors, shared the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan and Vidya Balan after 12 and 11 years respectively. He was last featured with AB in 2004's Khakee. On the other side, he played a pivotal character in Vidra Balan's debut film Parineeta, which released in 2005.

