What To Expect From Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya's Maiden Production 'Holy Cow'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui is expected to make her debut as a producer with an upcoming movie. The film titled Holy Cow is directed by Sai Kabir of Revolver Rani and Kismat Konnection fame. Holy Cow, reportedly set in the heartland of India, will feature Tigmanshu Dhulia and Sanjay Mishra in the lead. According to reports, the movie will also see Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a cameo appearance.

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Short Films That Are Definitely A Must Watch

In a media interview, the director of Holy Cow revealed that a cow plays the central character in the film. He also revealed that Holy Cow is shot in Madhya Pradesh, and also revealed that the movie is a satire, narrating a serious issue. Meanwhile, in another interview, Aaliya Siddiqui revealed what attracted her to Holy Cow. She shared that the intriguing story of Holy Cow interested her.

Also Read | When Nawazuddin Siddiqui Spoke About His Approach To His Character In 'Gangs Of Wasseypur'

On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be next seen in Tannishtha Chatterjee's Roam Rome Mein. The movie, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Valentina Corti, and Tannishtha Chatterjee in the lead, narrates the tale of a brother who goes on a search for his missing sister; his journey ends up in Rome. The posters of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer were recently released, amping up the expectations of the movie-goers.

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Black Friday' Featured Imtiaz Ali? Read More Interesting Trivia

Also Read | When Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Anurag Kashyap Expressed Their Love For C-grade Cinema

Besides the upcomer, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is working on brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui's debut Bollywood directorial. The movie, titled Bole Chudiyan, also features Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role. The upcomer is touted to be a romantic-comedy. Thereafter, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in an array of films. He has Nikhil Allug's The Maya Tape and Mostofa Sarwar Farooki's No Land's Man, among others.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.