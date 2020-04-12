When Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Anurag Kashyap Expressed Their Love For C-grade Cinema

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has created a niche for himself by portraying complex characters with ease as we see from his recent films and is one of the film industry's most known names. Nawazuddin Siddiqui shot to prominence post the success of his much-acclaimed film Gangs of Wasseypur and saw immense fan following for his nuanced performance in the digital series, Sacred Games.

The actor, several times, had revealed that he loved watching movies of different genres, which has also helped him improve his acting. Here is a throwback to the time when Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed that he loves watching C-grade films.

Nawazuddin loves watching C grade films!

In conversation with a leading daily in 2019, Nawazuddin Siddiqui started out watching C-grade cinema and revealed that in his village, there was a cinema hall that showed only C-grade movies. Adding to the same, Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed that he loved watching Dada Kondke’s movies and his favourite film was John Meri Marlo. Anurag Kashyap also echoed Nawazuddin’s tunes and said that he himself comes from a small town, where C-grade cinema is prominent till date. Take a look:

What's next for Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

The makers of Krrish are currently gearing up for their next franchise, Krrish 4, starring Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Kharbanda, and Nawazzudin Siddiqui in the leading roles. Krrish 4 is the fourth franchise of India's first sci-fi film Koi Mil Gaya which stars Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta and Rekha in the leading roles. Helmed by Rakesh Roshan, the makers of Krrish 4 have eyed a Christmas release for the film, as it reportedly releases on December 25, 2020. Directed by Tannishtha Chatterjee, Nawazuddin will be also seen in Roam Rome Mein.

