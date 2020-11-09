NCB Raids Arjun Rampal's Mumbai Home In Bollywood Drug Probe; Summons Also Issued

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday conducted raid at residence and office premises of actor Arjun Rampal in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Firoz Nadiadwala who also summoned by the NCB arrived at the NCB office for interrogation. The NCB had previously taken Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades's brother Agisilaos in custody over connections with alleged drug peddlers. The NCB has subsequently summoned Rampal.

On Sunday, NCB allegedly siezed 10 grams of ganja during their raid at Nadiadwala's residence and arrested his wife Shabana Saeed in connection with drug-recovery case. The contraband was prima facie procured from one Wahid Abdul Kadir Sheikh alias Sultan who was arrested earlier. "We have arrested Firoz Nadiadwala's wife under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation is on," NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede said.

"Firoz Nadiadwala''s wife Shabana Saeed was issued a notice under section 67 of the NDPS Act. She was arrested after her statement was recorded," officials said. The NCB had earlier arrested four persons during its crackdown on drug peddlers and their clients.

A total of 727.1 gram ganja, 74.1 gram charas, 95.1 gram MD and Rs 3,58,610 have been seized till now from the four accused, the officials added.

In its crackdown on various contrabands in metro cities, the Narcotics Control Bureau has carried out synchronised operations in Mumbai and elsewhere and has made various seizures and arrests which are having ramifications on the narcotics supply chain.

The NCB said it has been conducting regular raids on the possible hideouts of drug traffickers, after identifying their modus operandi and whereabouts. In all, eight persons have been arrested in four different operations and Mumbai’s Vasai, Andheri, and Juhu area are found to be major destinations for drugs.

Operation in Andheri

In another operation, NCB apprehended one Pradeep Rajaram Sahni with 70 Gms of Mephedrone from Mumbai's Andheri West. Pradeep had disclosed that he used to supply Mephedrone to various persons in the wealthy Andheri and Juhu area. He was employed as a peon/runner with a film production company through a third party. The further distribution network of the accused is being investigated.

Moreover, the agency nabbed a Nigerian national namely Uka Emeka 'Godwin' and recovered four grams of cocaine. The seized drug originated from a South American country and the drug trafficker is suspected to be delivering the contraband in the areas of Pali Hill, Bandra, Andheri, Juhu, and Khar. Further investigations of the forward linkages are underway.

