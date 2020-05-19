Neelima Azim Reveals Shahid Kapoor Did A 'mad Dance' When Ishaan Khatter Was Born

In an interview with an entertainment portal, actor Neelima Azim opened up about the bond that son Shahid Kapoor and the latter's half-brother Ishaan Khatter share with each other. Azim revealed that it was Shahid who wanted her to have a child again so that he can have a sibling. In an earlier interview, Kapoor also revealed that he was the one who nagged his mother for a sibling.

Neelima Azim talks about the bond that Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter share

Neelima Azim recalled that Shahid Kapoor specifically wanted a brother. The actor said that she understood what Shahid meant because even she has a brother. She also expressed her desire for wanting a daughter and recalled that she could not promise Shahid a brother.

Talking about Shahid Kapoor's reaction to Ishaan Khatter's birth, Neelima Azim revealed that Shahid came to Yari road (that is where they used to stay) and went to the next lane where he played with his friends and did a mad dance because he was so happy. She added that Shahid Kapoor was a big help for her while raising Ishaan. She also said that she has several photos of them reading newspapers together with Ishaan sitting on Shahid's lap.

She said it was like Shahid had a mini-version of himself sitting on his lap. Neelima Azim added that Shahid Kapoor is not only Ishaan Khatter's biggest motivation and inspiration but Khatter loves him as much as he loves Azim. She recalled that Shahid was 14 when he asked for a sibling and said that by that point she was happily working and the thought of having another child was completely out of her mind.

Talking about her separation from Pankaj Kapur, the actor revealed that Shahid Kapoor was only 3 and a half years old when it all happened. Neelima Azim said that she had her own journey after that which was all about picking herself up and added that she had her friends and family to support. She said that most of all, she had Shahid and revealed that he gave her an insurmountable belief in life and enthusiasm to live again.

On the work front, she was seen in a web series called Mom and Co alongside Ayush Mehra where she played the character of Suhasini Joshi. She was also a part of a drama film titled The Illegal directed by Danish Renzu. She was also seen in another series titled Love Sleep Repeat alongside Anshuman Malhotra and Manoj Joshi.

