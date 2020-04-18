Unseen Pic Of The Day: Shahid Kapoor & Young Ishaan Khatter's Smiles Will Melt Your Hearts

Bollywood siblings Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter have often left their fans awestruck with their stunning looks and features. Their bond has often given major sibling goals to their fans. A few weeks back their throwback picture won hearts on the internet. And now, yet another unseen picture of them is surfing on the internet.

Way before Ishaan Khatter rose to fame after his 2018's release Dhadak, he was spotted attending a public event with his brother Shahid Kapoor. A picture of a little Ishaan Khatter along with then Bollywood newbie Shahid Kapoor has gone viral on Instagram. In the photo, Shahid is seen giving a back hug to little Ishaan while the brother duo flashed their wide smiles while posing for the camera. In the picture, Ishaan Khatter is seen wearing a black and yellow coloured sweatshirt. Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor is seen wearing a denim jacket and a white coloured t-shirt.

Shahid and Ishaan have often been seen together on their social media posts. A few months back, Ishaan Khatter shared a series of photos on the occasion of Shahid Kapoor's birthday. With a short caption, he poured love on his 'bade miya'.

Talking about their professional front, Shahid bagged praises for his last release Kabir Singh, which was also one of the higher grossing films of 2019. In his upcoming film, Jersey, he will be seen playing the character of an athlete. On the other side, Ishaan is gearing up for his upcoming comedy-flick Khaali Peeli. Ishaan will romance Ananya Panday in the upcoming film.

