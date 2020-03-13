Neena Gupta & Daughter Masaba Gupta's Pictures Are Adorable; See Here

The dynamic mother-daughter duo of Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta are amidst the most popular mother-daughter pairs in Bollywood. Neena Gupta is a veteran B-town actor who has time and again proved her acting mettle. Her last two films Badhaai Ho and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan did exceptional business at the box-office. Masaba Gupta, on the other hand, is a celebrated fashion designer who has worked with the biggest B-town celebs.

Read: Neena Gupta's 'Veer': Interesting Trivia About The Film You Must Check Out

From Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut to Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, the biggest Bollywood divas have walked the ramp for Masaba Gupta. Both Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta share great camaraderie between them. Neena Gupta being a single parent has always been a pillar of strength for Masaba. The Gupta ladies have impeccable taste in fashion. Take a look at some of their best pictures together.

Adorable pictures of Neena Gupta with darling daughter Masaba

Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta enjoying a fun-filled evening in each other's company.

Read: Neena Gupta Opens Up About Her Struggle In The Industry And Masaba's Divorce

Mother-daughter duo looks engrossed in an intense conversation during a flight.

Read: Neena Gupta's Most Dramatic Performances You Should Not Miss

Out of all Neena Gupta's Instagram picture, this one is our favourite. Both Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta share a light-hearted moment and flashed a smile at the camera.

On the 10th Anniversary of House of Masaba, which is Masaba's fashion label, the Badhaai Ho actor graced the occasion with her presence.

Read: Neena Gupta's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan': Interesting Trivia On The Movie

On Masaba's last birthday, the actor shared this throwback childhood picture of little Masaba on her Instagram account. The two looked super-cute in this stunning picture.

Source: Neena Gupta Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.