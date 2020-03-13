Neena Gupta Has Also Worked In Malayalam Films As Well; See The List Here

Neena Gupta stunned many with her portrayal as a pregnant woman in her 50's in Badhaai Ho. Her stupendous performance in the drama film, not only caught her recognition as a stellar actor but also cemented her solid comeback on the silver screen. Post, that, the actor won several awards for her brilliant performance in Badhaai Ho, along with the much-acclaimed best actress award at the Film Festival of Boston.

Source: Neena Gupta Instagram

Neena Gupta's movies choices have always been out of the box, and which give some sort of social message. Her latest Bollywood release Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan did exceptional business at the box-office. The movie dealt with the theme of homosexuality. It is a lesser-known fact that she has also worked in Malayalam movies as well apart from Hindi films. Talking about her movies in Malayam language, let's have a look at them.

Neena Gupta's movies in Malayalam

Vasthuhara (1991)

Neena Gupta essayed the role of Damayanthi in Vasthuhara. Released in 1991 and helmed by director G. Aravindan, the story of Vasthuhara is based on a short story by author C.V Sreeraman. The film gives you an insight into the lives of refugees from East Bengal to West Bengal.

Popular actors like Mohanlal, Shobana, Neelanjana Mitra played crucial roles in the Vasthuhara. The Neena Gupta starrer was critically acclaimed and also won National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Malayalam in 1991. Vasthuhara is a must-watch film if you are a fan of Neena Gupta.

Aham (1992)

Neena Gupta played the role of Mother Nobble in director Rajeev Nath's Malayalam language movie Aham. The film released in 1992 and did great business at the box-office. The story plot of Aham revolves around the life of a man named Sidharthan, who gets into a difficult situation when his wife falls off from a multi-storey building during an argument. Hence, she goes into a coma and this unfortunate incident upsets Sidharthan so much that he becomes mentally unstable.

The emotional drama in the Aham is the highlight of the film. Aham stars South Superstar Mohanlal in the lead role. Other cast includes Renjini Pilla ,Ramya Krishnan, Vaishnavi and several other.

