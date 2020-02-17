Neena Gupta's Incredible Looks That Prove She Is Ahead Of Her Time

Neena Gupta, apart from being known for her work in films, also gives fashion goals to many of her fans. Gupta is one of the most popular and critically acclaimed actors of Bollywood. The actor is 60 years old and still on top of her fashion game.

Neena Gupta has also received the Best Actress Award for her role in the movie Badhai Ho. The actor is next going to appear in the movies Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Sooryavanshi, and 83. Let's take a look at some of her best looks that prove she is well and truly ahead of her time:

She is 60 years old and still giving us some major style goals. Neena Gupta never fails to impress us with her features. Check out Neena Gupta's photos on Instagram.

The actor can rock any outfit and still manage to look cool and elegant. The actor's slick features allow her to look sharp and stay elegant. Check out more photos on Neena Gupta's Instagram.

The actor is gifted when it comes to serving looks. Gupta effortlessly rocks all outfits. Check out more photos of Neena Gupta.

