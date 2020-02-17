The Debate
Neena Gupta's Incredible Looks That Prove She Is Ahead Of Her Time

Bollywood News

Neena Gupta has always served us with her best looks. Read on to know more about her beauty and how she manages to stay on top of her fashion game.

Written By Aditya Vyas | Mumbai | Updated On:
Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta, apart from being known for her work in films, also gives fashion goals to many of her fans. Gupta is one of the most popular and critically acclaimed actors of Bollywood. The actor is 60 years old and still on top of her fashion game.

Neena Gupta has also received the Best Actress Award for her role in the movie Badhai Ho. The actor is next going to appear in the movies Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Sooryavanshi, and 83. Let's take a look at some of her best looks that prove she is well and truly ahead of her time:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

She is 60 years old and still giving us some major style goals. Neena Gupta never fails to impress us with her features. Check out Neena Gupta's photos on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

The actor can rock any outfit and still manage to look cool and elegant. The actor's slick features allow her to look sharp and stay elegant. Check out more photos on Neena Gupta's Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

The actor is gifted when it comes to serving looks. Gupta effortlessly rocks all outfits. Check out more photos of Neena Gupta.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

Also read: Neena Gupta’s Best Recent Movies That All Fans must Watch 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

Also read: Neena Gupta's Most Critically Acclaimed Movies You Must Watch

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
