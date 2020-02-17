Neena Gupta’s Best Recent Movies That All Fans must Watch

Bollywood actor Neena Gupta is known for her incredibly bold roles. She has portrayed several diverse characters in her career spanning over 30 years. Besides her performances in movies, she has also hosted a popular television quiz reality show Kamzor Kadii Kaun, which is the Indian version of BBC’s The Weakest Link. We have compiled some of her best films in recent times. Here are Neena Gupta’s 5 best roles in recent times.

1. Veere Di Wedding

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, this buddy comedy film stars an ensemble cast of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in the lead roles. This movie was a huge commercial success despite garnering mixed reviews from the critics. Released in 2018, Veere Di Wedding also stars Neena Gupta, who portrays Sonam Kapoor’s mother in the film.

2. Veer

Starring Salman Khan and Zareen Khan in the lead roles, Veer is a tale of bravery, treachery and love. Set in the backdrop of the early 20th century, Pindaris prefer to fight against the British colonial rule rather than giving up. However, Veer, a powerful Pindari, has to choose between his beloved Yashodhara or avenge his father’s dishonour. This movie features Neena Gupta as Veer’s mother.

3. Mulk

This courtroom drama film stars Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Rajat Kapoor, Neena Gupta, and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal roles. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, this 2018 film revolves around a Muslim family, which becomes a victim of the societal depiction of their identity.

They lose their respect and honour after a member is revealed to be involved in terrorism. Gupta portrays Tabassum Mohammed and brings out a mother’s vulnerability and defensive barrier towards her child. Mulk was received well by the audience and the critics alike.

4. Badhaai Ho

This comedy-drama film revolves around a middle-class family couple who shocks everybody as they break unusual news. Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, Neena Gupta portrays her mother who gets pregnant, much to her son’s disappointment. Moreover, the family faces numerous societal judgements throughout the process. Brimming with hilarious dialogues, Badhaai Ho garnered critical acclaim.

5. Panga

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga depicts the life of a former Kabaddi player who gets back on track after getting married and giving birth. Neena Gupta portrays Kangana Ranaut’s on-screen mother in this sports drama film. Panga is an emotional roller coaster ride which takes you on a journey of dealing with middle-class family problems. The film also stars Richa Chaddha and Jassi Gill in supporting roles.

