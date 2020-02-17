Neena Gupta's Most Critically Acclaimed Movies You Must Watch

Bollywood actor Neena Gupta is known for her portrayal of bold and powerful characters. She has been contributing to the film industry for the past 30 years. Gupta has played vivid roles in the mainstream as well as art-house flicks. Besides her work in films, she has also hosted a popular television quiz reality show, Kamzor Kadii Kaun, which is the Indian version of The Weakest Link. Therefore, we have compiled some of her most critically acclaimed movies:

1. Gandhi

This epic historical drama film is based on the life of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. Set in the backdrop of the British colonial rule, this film tells the tale of Gandhi’s non-violence and non-cooperative independence movement during the early 20th century. Directed by Richard Attenborough, this 1982 film stars Ben Kingsley in the lead role. Neena Gupta aces her role as Abha, Gandhi’s niece, in the movie.

2. Woh Chokri

Helmed by Shubhankar Ghosh, this drama flick showcases Neena Gupta in a supporting role. She portrays the role of Geeta Devi, a widow who gets involved in a live-in relationship. Woh Chokri was considered ahead of its time when released in 1994. Gupta was applauded for bold performance. She was also honoured with a National Award for Best Supporting Actor.

3. Mulk

This courtroom drama film stars Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Rajat Kapoor, Neena Gupta, and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal roles. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, this 2018 film revolves around a Muslim family, which becomes a victim of the societal depiction of their identity. They lose their respect and honour after a member is revealed to be involved in terrorism. Gupta portrays Tabassum Mohammed and succeeds in gracefully bringing out a mother’s vulnerability and defensive barrier towards her child. Mulk was received well by the audience and the critics alike.

4. Badhaai Ho

This comedy-drama film revolves around the life of a middle-aged lady who gets pregnant and becomes a huge disappointment for her elder son. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, Neena Gupta portrays her mother, Priyamvada Kaushik. The family undergoes various twists and turns after learning about unwanted pregnancy. Badhaai Ho is filled with hilarious moments and garnered critical praise.

5. Panga

Neena Gupta portrays Kangana Ranaut’s on-screen mother in this sports drama film. This Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari-directorial showcases the life of a former Kabaddi player who gets back on track after a long hiatus. Panga is an emotional roller coaster ride that depicts through the bitter truth of a middle-class family and its problems. The film also stars Richa Chaddha and Jassi Gill in supporting roles.

