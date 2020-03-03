Neena Gupta-inspired Black Outfits That Are Perfect For Any Occasion

Neena Gupta is known for her incredible movies as well as her styling choices. The actor recently appeared in the film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which is a comedy-drama film following the romance between two men. Neena Gupta has always awed the fans with her acting abilities.

The actor is also quite popular for her fashion sense. The veteran actor seems to be at the top of her fashion game. Here are some of Neena Gupta's photos in which she is donning black outfits, which are perfect for any occasion. Take a look.

Also read: Neena Gupta: Check Out Awards Won By The 'Badhaai Ho' Actor

In this look, Neena Gupta looks sleek. The actor looks equal parts sharp and geeky as she poses for a sleepy picture. Neena's love for accessories can also be seen in this picture.

Also read: Neena Gupta's Incredible Looks That Prove She Is Ahead Of Her Time

In this vintage photo, Neena Gupta looks incredibly beautiful. The actor looks elegant and stylish in the throwback picture donning her fan favourite colour black.

This is one of the best airport looks of Neena Gupta. The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor is always on top of her style game and she continues to inspire her fans to keep up with the trends.

In this look, the actor is donning a cool black outfit. She is also rocking a bob cut, which looks chic. The 60-year-old actor is an iconic fashion inspiration.

This is from the time when the actor was in the Maldives. Neena Gupta knows how to rock every style to the T. Her beach look is on point.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.