Neena Gupta-inspired Floral Outfits That You Must Try; See Pics

Neena Gupta recently appeared in the film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which is a comedy-drama film portraying the romance between two men. The movie also delivers an important message on homosexuality and is among the most powerful movies of 2020.

The actor started off 2020 with a movie with fun and a powerful message. She has always inspired her fans in some way, let it be the movies or her incredible style. The actor also has a knack for floral outfits and sarees. Let's take a look at Neena Gupta's photos which prove the same.

Also read: Neena Gupta's Incredible Looks That Prove She Is Ahead Of Her Time

In this airport look, the actor is rocking athleisure--style clothing. She is wearing a modern style outfit with a rose print jacket. Gupta looks sharp and modern here.

Also read: Neena Gupta: Check Out Awards Won By The 'Badhaai Ho' Actor

This is one of her top airport looks. In this look, the actor is donning a white floral top with a denim jacket. The actor looks stylish in sunglasses as well.

In this look, she is donning a long outfit. Floral prints suit her style and make her look stylish and elegant. You can consider this tip for yourself as well.

This is a shot from Delhi. Neena Gupta looks chic in the floral outfit and the sunglasses. Gupta's style has inspired a lot of her fans.

This is another airport look of the actor. She is wearing a floral co-ord outfit with sunglasses. The actor looks modern and effortlessly stylish.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.