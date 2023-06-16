Neena Gupta Joins Cast Of Musical Drama Hindi-Vindi

Veteran actor Neena Gupta will feature in 'Hindi-Vindi', a musical drama exploring intergenerational language barriers. The movie will also star Mihir Ahuja, known for 'Super 30' and 'Dhaakad' and actor-singer Shannon K. The project will be directed by Ali Sayed from a script he wrote with Jay Sharma. It will be shot in Australia. The movie delves into the bond between a visiting grandmother (Gupta) and her Australian-Indian grandchild, Kabir (Ahuja).

It will show Kabir's transformative journey as he learns Hindi through the harmonious fusion of Western and Indian music, ultimately embracing his cultural identity. 'Hindi-Vindi' will be produced by 24Six Films' Aniket Deshkar. Javed-Mohsin will compose music. The movie will release in May 2024.

"I am delighted to play a key role in the upcoming film 'Hindi-Vindi'. Hindi is close to my heart, and this film brings Hindi to the forefront of the NRI audience. I am also looking forward to working with the young and talented filmmakers Ali, Jayant, and Aniket from 24Six Films. They are passionate about telling interesting stories. I am excited about the shooting in Australia," Gupta said in a statement.

After being a part of projects like Masaba Masaba and Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, Gupta will be seen next in Lust Stories 2. Along with her actors like Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Kajol and Tillotama Shome will also be a part of it. The series is set to stream from June 29. Gupta again plays the role of a mother who was seen comparing pre-marital affairs to a test drive in the trailer.

The veteran actress also celebrated her birthday on June 4, which was a lowkey affair. She posted a picture on her social media account acknowledging the day. The post was an explanation of how she planned to celebrate here birthday at home with her family members.

A few days ago Gupta gave back to people who were criticisizing her for speaking in Hindi. In a video she said, "Mujhe ek baat kehni hai jo mujhe yaad aayi aur main bade din se kehna chah rahi thi... Humare desh mein na kuch terms hoti hai, jaise 'Arrey yeh toh TV actor hai'. Ek term hota hai 'yeh toh Hindi-medium hai', aur ek term hoti hai 'Arrey haath se kha rahi hai, chee! Churi-kaate se nahi kha rahi hai'. (I have been wanting to say something for a few days. In India, we hear several terms like 'TV actor' or 'Hindi-medium'. Some people also mock you for eating with your hands instead of using knife and fork).”