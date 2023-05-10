Neena Gupta Gives It Back To Netizens Who Mock Her For Speaking In Hindi: Khabardar...

Neena Gupta, on Wednesday, shared a video on her Instagram handle and schooled the trolls who criticised her for speaking in Hindi. In the video, the veteran actress revealed that people term her as "Hindi-medium" as she spoke in Hindi in her videos. In the video, the Badhaai Ho actress can be seen sitting on a bench amid the picturesque location. She sported a black ensemble with a plunging neckline and layered her ensemble with a red overcoat.

In the video, Neena Gupta can be heard saying, “Mujhe ek baat kehni hai jo mujhe yaad aayi aur main bade din se kehna chah rahi thi... Humare desh mein na kuch terms hoti hai, jaise 'Arrey yeh toh TV actor hai'. Ek term hota hai 'yeh toh Hindi-medium hai', aur ek term hoti hai 'Arrey haath se kha rahi hai, chee! Churi-kaate se nahi kha rahi hai'. (I have been wanting to say something for a few days. In India, we hear several terms like 'TV actor' or 'Hindi-medium'. Some people also mock you for eating with your hands instead of using knife and fork).”

"Toh mereko bohut baar boltein hain 'Hindi-medium hai' kyunki main achi Hindi boltin hoon, kyunki yeh meri matra bhasha hai. Toh main yeh kehna chaah rahi hoon ki isme hume kabhi sharam nahi karni chahiye. (Many people call me 'Hindi-medium' because I speak fluent Hindi as it is my mother tongue. I want to say, we should not be ashamed of speaking in Hindi)," Neena Gupta continued.

Neena Gupta concluded by saying that she is proud and happy with how she speaks, dresses or eats food. "I am proud to be 'Hindi-medium'. I am proud to eat and dress up the way I want to. And I am proud to be called a TV actor. Hum kayin baar gussa ho jate hai ki hume 'Hindi-medium' kaha, ya apne aap ko neecha samajhne lag jate hai. Nahi samajhna. (Sometimes we get angry or look down upon ourselves, when people mock us for speaking in Hindi. Don't do that to yourself). I am proud to be what I am, if I feel from inside that I am doing the right thing. Am I right?" said Neena Gupta.

How netizens reacted to Neena Gupta's post

Sharing the post, the veteran star captioned it as "Khabardar Hindi medium bola toh (Dare you call me Hindi medium.)" Soon after she shared the post, a user wrote, "Bravo, Neena ji. You sure have addressed this issue clearly and simply..!! In my opinion, stay original but versatile to adjust." Another user wrote, "Absolutely right...."

Neena Gupta's upcoming movies

The actress was last seen in Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Next, she will be seen in Metro In Dino, Charlie Chopra and The Mystery Of Solang Valley.