Reasons Why Neena Gupta Is The 'Unconventional Queen' Of Bollywood

Neena Gupta has gained a lot of fame since she became a part of the movie Badhaai Ho. The movie became a building block to her success in Bollywood as the movie went highly appreciated. Neena Gupta is also well-known to be a walking example of unconventionality. The actor doesn't seem to bother about what people think of her and lives her life the way she likes it.

Neena Gupta's unconventional ways:

When she asked for work on Instagram

Neena Gupta became an internet sensation when she posted a picture of herself on Instagram and asked for work. The actor seemed to be not ashamed of the fact that she has to ask for parts to play on a social media platform. She also inspired many other actors by this gesture like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, according to an article on a news portal. Here is the post that she made:

Her selection of roles in movies

Neena Gupta's role in Badhaai Ho went highly appreciated as she played the character of a lady in her 50s who accidentally becomes pregnant. She played the role excellently and also won the Filmfare Awards for Best Actor under the Critics category. The actor will be seen next in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, where she plays the role a mother of a homosexual man.

Neena Gupta's amazing fashion sense

Neena Gupta seems to be very fashion-forward and knows how to flaunt her beauty well. She not only rocks in sarees and traditional wear, but also looks stunning in dresses and skirts. Her long hair seems to compliment everything that she chooses to wear.

Neena Gupta's relationship with daughter Masaba Gupta

Neena Gupta had Masaba out of wedlock. Being a part of the Indian society, where such a practise is generally looked down upon, Neena proudly brought up Masaba. Masaba is one of the most successful fashion designers in today's India.

Image Courtesy: Neena Gupta Instagram

