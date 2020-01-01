Neena Gupta's The Last Color Eligible For Oscars Best Film, Director Vikas Khanna Ecstatic

Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna, who made ripples with his directorial debut, 'The Last Color' featuring veteran actor Neena Gupta is ecstatic as the film was named in the list of feature films eligible for the 2019 Academy Awards in the Best Picture category amongst other 344 films. Vikas took to his Twitter handle to share the news and wrote, "I don’t know what happens after this moment. But this moment is everything. To be on this list of BEST FEATURE FILMS 2019." He also thanked Neena Gupta for believing in his 'humble story'.

Cant believe am soooo happy https://t.co/ApRiYTMcBn — Neena Gupta (@Neenagupta001) January 1, 2020

With a bold treatment of a simple story, focusing on a nine-year-old girl and a 70-year-old widow on the fringes of society, the film navigates India's oppressive patriarchal culture in which widows then, weren't allowed to participate in the Hindu festival of Holi.

"The Last Color", starring veteran actor Neena Gupta in the lead, not only struck a chord with cinema lovers, but also raised pertinent societal issues around women empowerment, girl child education, and their right to live with dignity.

"Through this movie I wanted to convey a message that art has to be without borders and with imagination and soul. It has to reflect the urge and courage to tell the story, however small it might be," he told PTI. He drew inspiration for the movie based on real-life experiences and current events. First, Khanna said, he recalled seeing Hindu widows in the holy city of Vrindavan not being allowed to engage in the colourful festival of Holi because they were treated as "untouchables". Later, he saw photos of widows finally participating in Holi with the support of an NGO. Then there was his encounter with a nine-year-old child who performed on a tightrope in India. He first combined these stories into a novel, which he adapted into a screenplay for the film.

