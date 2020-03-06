The Debate
Neena Gupta's Most Stunning Looks In Jackets And Overcoats; See Pics

Bollywood News

Neena Gupta is known for her work in popular movies, like 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' and many more. Check out the actor's best looks in overcoats & jackets.

Written By Aditya Vyas | Mumbai | Updated On:
Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta is known for her work in several popular movies like Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Badhai Ho, Panga and many more. The actor's recent film with Aayushmann Khurrana performed well at the box office. The film explores homosexuality. Neena Gupta has always awed the audience with her acting skills and style. 

Also read: Neena Gupta-inspired Floral Outfits That You Must Try; See Pics

Besides films, Neena is also popular for her style and fashion sense. The 60-year-old actor is always at the peak of her fashion game and also inspires her fans to do the same. Let's take a look at Neena Gupta's photos where she is rocking an overcoat or a jacket.

Also read: Neena Gupta-inspired Black Outfits That Are Perfect For Any Occasion

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

In this look, the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor is rocking a green coloured overcoat. The actor's preppy style can be seen in this picture. Check out some more photos from Neena Gupta's Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

In this photo, Neena is sporting a beige trench coat. The actor looks clean and preppy. Her curly hair and jewellery also complete her look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

In this look, Neena Gupta is rocking an oversized maroon jacket. The 60-year-old can easily switch up her style according to the scene. She has always been a fashion inspiration.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

In this photo with popular actor Rajnikanth, Gupta is rocking a denim jacket. The actor looks sleek and stylish. The actor pulls off every look with ease.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

In this look, the actor looks cute and dorky in this floral shrug. The actor is also wearing wayfarers. The actor always writes amazing captions on her photos.

 

 

