Neena Gupta's Most Stunning Looks In Jackets And Overcoats; See Pics

Neena Gupta is known for her work in several popular movies like Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Badhai Ho, Panga and many more. The actor's recent film with Aayushmann Khurrana performed well at the box office. The film explores homosexuality. Neena Gupta has always awed the audience with her acting skills and style.

Besides films, Neena is also popular for her style and fashion sense. The 60-year-old actor is always at the peak of her fashion game and also inspires her fans to do the same. Let's take a look at Neena Gupta's photos where she is rocking an overcoat or a jacket.

In this look, the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor is rocking a green coloured overcoat. The actor's preppy style can be seen in this picture. Check out some more photos from Neena Gupta's Instagram.

In this photo, Neena is sporting a beige trench coat. The actor looks clean and preppy. Her curly hair and jewellery also complete her look.

In this look, Neena Gupta is rocking an oversized maroon jacket. The 60-year-old can easily switch up her style according to the scene. She has always been a fashion inspiration.

In this photo with popular actor Rajnikanth, Gupta is rocking a denim jacket. The actor looks sleek and stylish. The actor pulls off every look with ease.

In this look, the actor looks cute and dorky in this floral shrug. The actor is also wearing wayfarers. The actor always writes amazing captions on her photos.

