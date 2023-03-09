Neena Gupta Remembers 'Kaushikan' Satish Kaushik In Emotional Video

Actor Neena Gupta mourned the death of Satish Kaushik, who was a close friend of hers. She took to Instagram and posted a video speaking about Kaushik and their bond from college time. The Uunchai actor said that it’s “very scary and very sad" that Kaushik is now gone.

In the video, Neena Gupta reminisced about their old days in college. She stated that there was only one person in this whole world who called her Nancy, and it was Satish. The Badhaai Ho actor added that she referred to him as Kaushikian.

Friends aaj subha subha mai bohot buri khabar kai sath mai uthi. Iss dunia mai mujhe ek hi aadmi tha jo mujhe Nancy keh kai bulata tha aur mai usko Kaushikan. Bohot puarana sath humara... Delhi mai... college days sai sath... chahe mile naa mile. Nahi raha vo aab... it's very scary and very sad.

Neena Gupta further sahred her condolences with Satish’s wife Shashi and their daughter Vanishka.

Uski chotti bacchi Vanshika aur uski wife Shashi unke liye bohot mushkil samein hai... kuch bhi unko chahiye mai unke sath huin. Bhagwaan unko himmat de especially Vanshika.

The actor previously recounted in her autobiography Sach Kahun Toh that Satish Kaushik offered to marry her when she was pregnant with her daughter, Masaba Gupta. Check out Neena's video below.

Satish Kaushik’s passing

Satish Kaushik died on March 9, Thursday, after suffering a heart attack. He passed away in Delhi and the news of his death came from actor Anupam Kher, who took to Twitter and broke the sad news. Many stars such as Neil Nitin Mukesh, Rajkummar Rao, Kangana Ranaut and more offered their condolences.