Neena Gupta Knows How To Rock Comfort And Style; These Photos Are Proof

At 60 years old, Neena Gupta is still at the peak of her fashion game and continues to inspire her nearly half a million followers on Instagram. The Badhaai Ho actor, who is also the mother of Masaba Gupta, often posts stylish pictures on her Instagram. From overcoats to athleisure, Neena Gupta knows exactly how to look fashionable in everything.

Neena Gupta is popular for her style. The actor is rocking a green-coloured Adidas tracksuit in this photo. Her sneaker game is also spot-on. Check out more photos from Neena Gupta's Instagram below.

This photo was posted by Gupta on Internation Women's Day. The actor shows that she can rock a blend of street-style and athleisure. Check out more photos from Neena Gupta's Instagram below.

In this photo, the actor is rocking a grey tracksuit. Gupta looks stylish in the classic white sneakers as well. She knows exactly what goes where. Apart from her fashion game, Gupta also knows how to strike a pose.

In this airport look of Neena Gupta, she has gone all black. The actor looks equal parts elegant and comfortable in the athleisure style clothing. She is also rocking black shades in the photo.

Neena is also known for her quirky captions on Instagram. In this photo, she wrote, "Shopping is cheaper than a psychiatrist." The actor looks smart and comfortable in her sportswear in the above image. She is also a huge inspiration among her fans.

