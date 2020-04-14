Neena Gupta recently took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of herself along with Raghubir Yadav. Fans were stunned to see how beautiful Neena Gupta looked during her prime years. Neena Gupta also added a quirky and subtle caption to the photograph which made fans praise her even more.

Neena Gupta shares nostalgic throwback picture of herself and Raghubir Yadav

In the picture shared by Neena, fans could see a young Neena Gupta along with Raghubir Yadav. The duo held a mic in their hands as they prepared for their set. Neena Gupta could be seen in all-black attire with gold jewellery and Raghubir Yadav was seen wearing a striped long-sleeved t-shirt.

Upon sharing the picture, Neena Gupta added a quirky caption which made fans praise her even more. The actor wrote a witty caption that subtly hinted at their new web series. The brand new web series on Amazon Prime named Panchayat stars Neena Gupta, Jitendra Kumar and Raghubir Yadav in pivotal roles.

Neena Gupta subtly hinted at their characters in this picture that was shared by her. The web series has gone on to garner massive praise from fans all over social media. Fans have praised the makers and almost every cast member who was part of the web series. Panchayat talks about the lives of people in a small village and how a city boy’s life changes upon entering into their space.

When u start believing that Indian digital shows= sex/violence/abuses, here comes a innocent/heartwarming #Panchayat which reminds me of malgudi days/mungeri Lal ke haseen sapne. Thanks for giving this to us @StephenPoppins @chandan_txt @Farjigulzar @ChhotaThalaiva . Must watch — Saumya Tandon (@saumyatandon) April 8, 2020

I thoroughly enjoyed #Panchayat; it’s got a simple, low-key, old-fashioned appeal. Reminded me of the charming DD shows of the 80s & 90s. I spoke with actors Jitendra Kumar, Raghuvir Yadav, and Neena Gupta abt making it https://t.co/LpDFMkeypM — Rajeev Masand (@RajeevMasand) April 9, 2020

#Panchayat streaming on #AmazonPrimeVideo do watch . It’s a pleasure working with th whole team. pic.twitter.com/DUVzrdYTS1 — Vishwanath Chatterje (@VishwanathNSD) April 7, 2020

