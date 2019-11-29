Neena Gupta Is 'Lallu' But Her 'swag' Is On Point In BTS Pic From Kangana Ranaut's Panga

Neena Gupta has impressed movie buffs with her remarkable performance in Badhaai Ho. The actor's stellar performance in the film received a lot of praises from fans and critics alike, leaving them wanting more of the actor on the big screen. That said, Neena Gupta is all set to grace the silver screen yet again in the film Panga which stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. The actor recently took to her Instagram handle to share a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of the movie.

In the picture, Neena Gupta can be seen sitting in an old school cycle rickshaw. The actor looks pretty as she has worn a simple yellow dress with a red sweater on top. She also has the earphones on and sports a set of black aviators. Neena completed the look with a pair of red shoes and a brown handbag. Looking at her getup and the backdrop, it appears that Neena Gupta has been busy shooting for some market scene as she also holds leafy vegetables in her hand. The actor captioned the post, ''LALLU but SWAG! 😎#sikhyaentertainment #pinni #shootmodeon'' indicating that she is back in shoot mode.

Neena Gupta movie - Upcoming projects

Neena Gupta was seen in the 2018 comedy-drama Badhaai Ho. As for her next project, the actor will be seen reuniting with Gajraj Rao in the comedy film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The film will see actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in the lead roles. The film is slated to release on February 21, 2020. Neena is also set to feature in the action-adventure film Sooryavanshi which co-stars Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Katrina Kaif among others. Sooryavanshi is set to open up on March 27, next year.

