Neena Gupta Shares Experience Of Working With Young Actors Like Ayushmann And Jitendra

Neena Gupta, in a tête-à-tête with an online portal, shared her experience of working with youngsters like Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, among others. She revealed that it is easy to work with younger actors because they are not insecure about their craft. When asked about the crackling chemistry she shares with these young actors on screen, she said good human beings share great chemistry. Further in the interview, Neena Gupta talked about her web debut and working with Jitendra Kumar after Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Neena Gupta in the media interview revealed that she loved the concept of Panchayat, her first web series. She loved the fact that she could play a strong woman in the backdrop of a village. Panchayat, starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and Raghubir Yadav in the lead, is slated to release on the OTT platform on April 3, 2020. Talking more about Panchayat, Neena said that she loved the close to reality narrative of the show, and also promised that the audience would see her in a new light after the show.

Furthermore, Neena talked about working with Jitendra Kumar after the success of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. She said it was enriching and fun to work with Jitu in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, but he was a little reserved on the film's sets. However, on the sets of Panchayat, working with Jitendra seemed more fun, especially because she got the opportunity to work with her friend Raghubir Yadav. She exclaims him to be a witty and intellectual person who made shooting for Panchayat fun and memorable.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Neena Gupta will next be seen in Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The movie, starring Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor in the lead, was supposed to hit the screens in March 2020, however, due to the coronavirus lockdown imposed in the country, the makers of the film postponed the release of the film. Meanwhile, reports suggest that Neena Gupta will be seen playing a pivotal role in the upcomer.

