Neena Gupta Talks About Her Character In Web-series 'Panchayat'; Read To Know More

Neena Gupta's new web show- Panchayat is all set to start streaming from April 4 on Amazon Prime Video. Neena Gupta has reunited with Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan co-star- Jitendra Kumar and the two actors will be seen facing off each other in a comedic backdrop. Now that she will be seen playing the role of a boss-like lady in her show, the actor opened up to a news portal about how her character in Panchayat is not her in real life at all.

Neena Gupta talks about her character in Panchayat

While interacting with a news portal, Neena Gupta was questioned about being bossy at home, just like her overbearing character in her new web show- Panchayat on Amazon Prime. She expressed that is not a boss anywhere. And not at all at her home, she added.

The Badhaai Ho actor also exclaimed that she is someone who easily gets pressurised by everyone. Furthermore, Neena Gupta shared that she always adjusts and adapts to various situations and people around her. Gupta also highlighted her 'great adjustment power' and that she does not feel it is wrong in adjusting to somebody.

Meanwhile, Neena Gupta's Panchayat trailer got a thumbs up from many. Besides the main cast of Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Raghuvir Yadav, Panchayat also features Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik, who can be seen in pivotal roles in the trailer. The Panchayat series has been penned down by Chandan Kumar and helmed by Deepak Kumar Mishra who previously directed shows like Permanent Roommates and Humorously Yours.

