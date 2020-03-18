Neena Gupta Sports Abstract Patterns With Sheer Elegance | See Pics

Bollywood actor Neena Gupta is widely known for her powerful performances and on-screen charisma. She slays with her hard-hitting roles in unconventional films including Badhaai Ho and Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan, among others. Besides her skillful acting, Neena Gupta is also popular for her sartorial choices. From carrying gorgeous sarees to little dresses, she aces them all. Therefore, we have compiled some of her best looks in which she is sporting abstract patterns.

Neena Gupta’s best looks as she sports abstract patterns with sheer grace

1. A vibrant hoodie

Neena Gupta’s hoodie in this picture has all the primary colours. It is vibrant and looks lively. The actor has simply paired it with black pants. For a quirky look, she has covered her head with the hoodie’s cap.

2. Rocking in kaftan

Neena Gupta is slaying the look in a white kaftan featuring bright colours. This quirky fusion outfit has an abstract pattern with vivid colours. For a rounded off look, Gupta has sported large statement earrings and kept her middle length hair open.

3. Funky hoodie

The actor is acing the look in a grey hoodie. She has donned a shirt and pants ensemble underneath this wacky hoodie featuring a distinct pattern. For a complete look, Gupta has accessorised sunglasses.

4. Gorgeous saree

Besides her new haircut, Neena Gupta’s fashionable saree is a showstopper. The actor has draped a plain and classic saree featuring abstract design. For a complete look, she has sported a choker and applied bold lip shade.

