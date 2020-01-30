Neena Gupta's TV Shows That Made Her A Popular Household Name

Neena Gupta is a popular household name in the Indian industry who got her big break with Khadaan in 1985. The actor made her film debut with Saath Saath in 1982. The actor gained more popularity with her role in and Buniyaad alongside Kiran Juneja and Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahi alongside Mona Singh. The star appeared in multiple shows throughout her career, Here are some of the best TV shows of the star that made her a popular face.

Best of Neena Gupta: 5 TV shows she was a part of

Saans

Also being a part of the crew as a director for this one, Neena Gupta plated the character of Priya Kapoor in Saans. The serial premiered on Star Plus and started airing in 1998. It revolved around the accidental love triangle between the characters Priya, Gautam, and Manisha. The serial also starred Kavita Kapoor, Shagufta Ali, and Bharat Kapoor in the lead roles.

Junoon

Junoon was broadcasted on Doordarshan in 1993 and was produced by Cinevistasa Limited. The serial starred Neena Gupta, Neelima Azeem, and Tanuja in the lead roles. Neena Gupta was seen playing the role of Reema in this one. The show set the record for being one of the longest-running show on Doordarshan during prime time. The show aired for five years.

Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar

Saat Phere: Saloni ka Safar started airing on Zee in 2005 and went on till 2009. The series stars Sharad Kelker, Rajashree Thakur, Hiba Nawab, and Gupta in the lead roles. It revolves around Saloni's struggles against the stigmas forced upon her by society for being a dark-skinned girl. Neena played the role of Manno Bhabhi in the serial.

Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahi

Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahi starred Karan Oberoi, Mona Singh, Neena Gupta, and Apurva Agnihotri in the lead roles. Neena Gupta played Nandini in the series. It revolves around an average looking girl named Jassi who lands a job with a leading fashion label. Though brilliant, she faces several challenges at her workplace.

Gul Gulshan Gulfam

Directed by Ved Rahi and produced by Prem Krishen, Gul Gulshan Gulfam aired on Doordarshan. It was popular for being one of the first serials based on Kashmir and for portraying a Kashmiri family. The serial starred Beena Bannerjee, Pankaj Berry, Neena Gupta, and Shammi Kapoor.

