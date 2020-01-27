Neena Gupta's Experimental Looks To Dress Up Right For Every Occasion; See Pics

Bollywood celebs never fail to give us some inspiration when it comes to slaying some stylish outfits effortlessly. Talking about style, Bollywood actor Neena Gupta is already a role model amongst several budding actors in the film fraternity but she also knows how to set the bar when it comes to upping her style statement. Neena Gupta’s fashion is often lauded by netizens as she always posts pictures on social media to share a lovely picture where she can be seen slaying her attires in a flawless manner. Having a knack for experimentation, Neena can be seen opting for an unusual yet chic combo when it comes to her outfit. Check out some of Neena Gupta’s experimental looks that she donned flawlessly.

Neena Gupta opted a floral pant and a black top along with a floral jacket. The actor completed the look with a pair of boots, pearl necklace, sunglasses and her hair left open.

Neena Gupta's experimental look was all stylish as she opted for a yellow mini dress. She completed the look with blue bangles and sunglasses.

Neena Gupta opted for a mini floral dress. She looked all the more pretty as she styled the look with white sneakers, a black necklace, and a pink handbag.

Neena Gupta looked gorgeous as she sported a blue floral dress. She completed her look with her hair turned into soft curls, kohled eyes and a bracelet.

Neena Gupta sported a loose flowy white shirt dress. She completed the look by donning a gold chocker, sleek hair and dewy makeup.

Image courtesy: Neena Gupta Instagram

