Neena Gupta's Vacation Pictures Will Give You Some Major Travel Goals

Neena Gupta is one of the most acclaimed Bollywood actors. The actor has starred in several popular films. In 2020, she appeared in the movies Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Panga. The actor is also known for her style statement. At 60 years old, she is still on top of her fashion game.

Also read: Neena Gupta-inspired Black Outfits That Are Perfect For Any Occasion

Neena Gupta does not only give her fans style goals but also vacation goals. Neena Gupta's Instagram is filled with her vacation pics over which you will definitely love. Let's take a look at Neena Gupta's photos from her Instagram that will want to make you take a trip. Read on to know more:

Also read: Neena Gupta-inspired Floral Outfits That You Must Try; See Pics

Also read: Radhika Madan's First Reaction After Watching 'Angrezi Medium' Trailer Was Priceless

The above two pictures from Neena Gupta's Instagram are her vacation pics from the time when she went to Mukteshwar in Uttarakhand. The actor looks stylish and elegant. Check out some more of her vacation pics below.

The above picture of Neena Gupta is from her time in Delhi. The actor is rocking a sleek look and aviators. The actor never fails to impress us with her style.

This beautiful location is Banaras. The actor shared this picturesque location on her Instagram. She is rocking sunglasses in the photo.

In this photo, Neena is posing alongside Anupam Kher. The photo is from her time in London. Neena's style is timeless.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.