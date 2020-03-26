Neena Gupta Wears Her Gold Necklace At Home, Spreads Positivity & Hope In New Video

Bollywood actress Neena Gupta, who is in self-isolation like the entire country, chose to wear her new gold necklace over casual clothes at home. The actor said since she can’t go anywhere wearing her necklace, she has no other choice but to flaunt it at home. In her IGTV series called, Sach Kahoon Toe video series, Neena talks about how for years, she has wanted to get such a necklace and has managed to earn enough money to finally buy it. She says, “Ever since I got it, I never got to go it or attend a function or a wedding.”. Watch the video below-

Neena Gupta flaunts her gold necklace

“So I thought of wearing it and show off, at least I will be happy after showing off on social media. Who knows when we will get to attend a function, so this is not a bad idea. These days, I sometimes spend the entire day in my night suit. We people do not get ready at home, we only get ready when we have to go out. Actually we all want some appreciation, someone saying, “Achche lag rahe ho (looking good).” She ended the video saying, “This time will also pass, the good times will come.”

Fans love the video

The actress who hit the limelight after her stint in Ayushmann Khurrana's Badhaai Ho has a pipeline of projects which include Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan. She was last seen in Kangana Ranaut's Panga

