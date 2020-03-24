Neena Gupta Showcases Her Skills In An Instagram Video Amid Self-quarantine; Watch

The outbreak of novel Coronavirus has pushed people indoors around the globe. Being one of the affected countries, Indians are also locked down in their homes. To keep them entertained, many Bollywood and television celebrities are sharing a few tips and suggestions to turn this self-quarantine positively around.

Recently, Bollywood actor Neena Gupta also took to her social media handle and gave a sneak peek into her self-quarantine activities.

Interestingly, in the video, Neena Gupta is seen stitching the curtain tie. Sporting a casual look, the actor went for a full-sleeves turtle-neck sweat t-shirt. Keeping the jewellery minimum, she took out white studs and a pair of gold bangles from her accessory box. The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor is currently in Mukteshwar, a village in Uttarakhand.

In the video, she mentions that her trailer can not visit their home. Remembering her earlier days, Neena said that she learned home-science during school and college. Explaining the procedure of the sewing, she also introduced a few local terminologies to her viewers associated with it.

Posting the video on Instagram, the 60-year-old actor wrote a caption that read, 'Arre yaar kachchi ho gaee sabke samne' (Oh man, I look like a newbie in front of everyone.) The video ends when Neena Gupta goes to get a scissor.

Her post garnered thousands of views within hours. On the other side, her fans and followers also poured their love and respect in the comments section. A few of them called her adorable while a section of fans requested her to keep posting such videos. Take a look below.

