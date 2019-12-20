Ye Hai Chahatein: Sargun Kaur Lauds Neena Gupta; Calls Her A 'complete Woman'

Sargun Kaur Luthra a well-known television actor, will be soon be seen in the upcoming show Ye Hai Chahatein in the role of a Dr. Prisha Srinivasan. Ye Hai Chahatein is an upcoming Indian drama television series that is being produced by Ekta Kapoor. It is a spin-off series of the very popular daily soap Ye Hai Mohabbatein, which is one of the few shows in the list of longest-running shows. The show went off-air on December 18 and has been replaced by Ye Hai Chahatein.

Sargun Kaur takes inspiration from Neena Gupta:

In an interview with a leading media portal, Sargun Kaur shared that she took inspiration for her role in the upcoming series from the veteran actor Neena Gupta. She further said that the veteran actor's life is an inspiration to all. Sargun will be portraying the character of an independent single mother Prisha in the upcoming Star Plus show.

Sargun said in the interview that Neena Gupta has always been her most favourite celebrity out of all. She said that she hardly missed any movies of the versatile actor. Sargun shared that when she got to know that she is going to portray a very strong character in the serial, the role of an independent single mother, whose world revolves around her son and family. The first name that came to her mind was no one but the veteran actor's name.

Sargun further added that Neena's life is a perfect example of a complete woman. She said that Neena's dedication that she has shown towards her professional, as well as personal life, is a perfect example of a complete woman. She also said that she is one of those whom everyone would want to look up to for inspiration. Further, she added that Neena's story of life has helped her to draw parallels and emote certain emotions on-screen. She says that as an actor this all has helped her to prepare her character in the serial. She concluded saying that Neena's life has been an inspiration to many.

