NEET, JEE Main 2020: Sonu Sood Requests A Postponement In Exams Amid COVID-19; See Tweet

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood on Tuesday urged the Government of India to take steps for postponing the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) as it is unsafe for students to physically appear in the exams in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has scheduled to conduct the medical and engineering entrance exams - NEET and JEE (Main) - in September.

It's my request to government of India, to postpone the #Neet/#JEE exams in the current situation of the country! In the given #COVID19 situation, we should care utmost & not risk the lives of students! #PostponeJEE_NEETinCOVID@EduMinOfIndia @PMOIndia — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 25, 2020

Row over NEET, JEE exams

NEET and JEE Main 2020 exams have become a major issue as thousands of students and parents are demanding their postponement in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Amid the growing clamour for the postponement of NEET and JEE Main 2020 exams, political leaders have also joined the bandwagon and have demanded the government to reconsider its decision.

NEET, JEE Main 2020: Greta Thunberg says 'unfair for students to give exams during COVID'

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, and even Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Subramanian Swamy have echoed the demands of students. Swamy recently wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to postpone NEET/JEE and other competitive examinations beyond Diwali.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards of JEE (Main) exams which are scheduled for September 1 to September 6, 2020. To date, out of a total of 8,58,273 candidates, 6,49,223 candidates have downloaded their admit cards. Out of the total candidates, 99.07% of candidates have been given the first choice of their preference and only 120 candidates have requested a change in centre cities allotted to them, stated Centre.

COVID, floods, a big worry for students

The ongoing health crisis across the country has led to travel constraints, exacerbated by floods in several states including Assam, Bihar, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Apart from the concern of COVID-19 transmission at the examination centre, students are also facing the issue of transportation.

NEET, JEE Main 2020: NTA releases COVID-19 guidelines for students, see full list

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.