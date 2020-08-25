NEET, JEE Main 2020: NTA Releases COVID-19 Guidelines For Students, See Full List

Dismissing the pleas of postponing, while Supreme Court has given a nod for JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 to be conducted as planned in September. Since the examinations are being held amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Testing Agency (NTA), the body that conducts the exam, has revealed a detailed advisory for students keeping in mind the concerns regarding social distancing and personal hygiene.

The JEE Mains will be conducted from September 1 to September 6 and NEET 2020 will be conducted on September 14. This comes over the constant raising of concerns by political leaders and students starting online campaigns for delaying the examinations. From making fresh masks being available at the exam centres to separate isolation rooms for candidates, JEE 2020 and NEET 2020 exams will be held with a series of precautions to prevent any spread of the novel coronavirus.

JEE, NEET Exam 2020: COVID-19 Advisory for students

Fresh masks will be made obtainable on the examination facilities Students and invigilators are directed to observe strict social distancing and appropriate usage of sanitisers and thermal screening All people at the centre will be checked for temperature utilizing thermo-guns on the entry-level of the examination middle To minimise the chance of the COVID-19 spread, the NTA has said there will be separate isolation rooms for candidates exhibiting COVID-19 signs, or those having above regular physique temperature Candidates have additionally been requested for self-declaration, stating that they don’t have any symptoms of COVID-19 and haven’t been available in contact with anyone who examined constructively or had any signs within the latest previous. A kind with the stated particulars should be crammed by students and shall be signed in entrance of the invigilator on the respective examination centres Candidates who will violate the COVID-19 directives will be denied entry to the examination corridor To keep away from crowding on the time of entry into the examination halls, the candidates shall be given staggered reporting slots Seating Plan will allow candidates to sit at a safe distance from each other as per social distancing norms Candidates should take away the outdated masks and contemporary three-ply masks shall be supplied to all earlier than making an entry into the examination corridor Once the examination is over, candidates will solely be permitted to manoeuvre out in an orderly method (one candidate at a time)

Full advisory can be read here.

