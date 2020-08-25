NEET, JEE Main 2020: Greta Thunberg Says 'unfair For Students To Give Exams During COVID'

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on Tuesday expressed her solidarity with the students in India over the NEET and JEE exam row calling the situation 'deeply unfair'. NEET and JEE Main exams have become a major issue in the country as thousands of students and parents protest against the exam which is being held in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic. Greta Thunberg tweeted in support of the postponement of the exams using the popular hashtag '#PostponeJEE_NEETinCOVID' being used by the students.

It’s deeply unfair that students of India are asked to sit national exams during the Covid-19 pandemic and while millions have also been impacted by the extreme floods. I stand with their call to #PostponeJEE_NEETinCOVID — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) August 25, 2020

COVID, floods, a big worry for students

The ongoing health crisis across the country has led to travel constraints, exacerbated by floods in several states including Assam, Bihar, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Apart from the concern of COVID-19 transmission at the examination centre, students are also facing the issue of transportation. Amid the growing clamour for the postponement of NEET and JEE Main 2020 exams, political leaders have also joined the bandwagon and have demanded the government to reconsider its decision. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, and even Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Subramanian Swamy have echoed the demands of students. Swamy recently wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to postpone NEET/JEE and other competitive examinations beyond Diwali.

Greta Thunberg back at school

On the other hand, Greta Thunberg announced the end of her gap year from school on August 24 and said that feels ‘great’ to finally join the curriculum again. The Swedish environmentalist posted an image of herself with a backpack and bicycle on social media but did not mention which city or school she would be attending to continue the studies. Since the last school day in 2019, Thunberg has been in a gap year owing to the hectic travels across the world of the 17-year-old.

