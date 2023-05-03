Neetu Kapoor Grooves To Naatu Naatu With Padmini Kolhapure | WATCH

Padmini Kolhapure took to her Instagram handle to share a dance video of herself with Neetu Kapoor. In the video, the Bollywood ladies danced to the peppy beats of the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's film RRR. The two danced in a room full of close friends in attendance.

Sharing the video, Padmini Kolhapure wrote, "Tripping on #natunatu with my favourite #neetukapoor step by step will get there soon 😉 #instareels fun fun fun." Soon after the actress shared the clip, Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima took to the comments to post her reaction. She dropped a clapping hands emoji. Even Ronit Roy commented, "Kya baat hai Neetu ji. Fantastic. Love and respect always" with a heart emoji. A fan wrote, "wow my favourite two beauties in one frame Neetu ji and Padmini ji 🤗❤️ and Neetu ma'am your dance uff," while another fan commented, "Wow Neetu ma'am looking so energetic." The two were heard receiving cheers from their friends as they danced.

The video featured Padmini Kolhapure in a blue top teamed with black pants. Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor wore a white T-shirt paired with a blazer and purple pants. The two stars held hands and grooved on Naatu Naatu with a bright smile on their face. Check the video below:

Naatu Naatu becoming an International sensation

Naatu Naatu was the first Indian song from an Indian production house to bag an Oscar at the Academy Awards. It won the award in the Best Original Song category. The song was composed by none other than MM Keeravaani and the lyrics were written by Chandrabose. Meanwhile, Rahul Sipligunj, along with Kaala Bhairava, recorded their song, The two singers even performed live at the Academy Awards.

On the work front, Neetu Kapoor was last seen sharing the screen with Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani in Jug Jug Jeeyo. She also participated in a dance reality show as a judge last year. She will now be seen in the film Letters To Mr Khanna with Shraddha Srinath and Sunny Kaushal.