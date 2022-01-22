Neetu Kapoor Posts Adorable Throwback Pics With Late Rishi Kapoor On Their Anniversary

Neetu Kapoor had the sweetest tribute for her late husband and actor Rishi Kapoor on the duo's wedding anniversary. One of Bollywood's most adored couples, they tied in the knot in 1980 and had been going strong with each other through the good and bad times. With almost two years since Rishi Kapoor's demise, his wife continues to share heartwarming pictures of him via social media.

Marking their anniversary, Neetu shared stills from the couple's appearance at a chat show years ago as they burst out into fits of laughter. The duo's fans also remembered him via Neetu's tribute and even their daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped a red heart emoticon.

Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor on their wedding anniversary

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, January 22, the Do Dooni Chaar actor shared candid glimpses of the couple as they enjoy a laughter session on the sets of a television show. In the caption, she wrote, "In remembrance…" followed by a red heart emoticon. Take a look.

The post received love and adulation from fans as they dropped red heart emoticons and penned comments like, "lots of love", "Adorable pic" among others. Their daughter Riddhima also dropped a red heart emoticon.

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor have shared the screen in multiple blockbuster films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Kabhi Kabhie and Khel Khel Mein, Do Dooni Chaar among others. The veteran passed away in April 2020 after a two-year-long battle with cancer at the age of 67. His last on-screen appearance was supposed to be in Hitesh Bhatia's Sharmaji Namkeen, with actor Paresh Rawal later roped in to fill his shoes.

More on Neetu Kapoor's work front

Meanwhile, Neet Kapoor will be seen in the family entertainer film Jug Jugg Jeeyo opposite Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor. Directed by Raj Mehta, Jug Jugg Jeeyo is billed as a romantic comedy-drama that will revolve around two couples from different generations and is scheduled to release on June 24, 2022. The film will also feature Manish Paul and Prajakta Koli in pivotal roles. It has earlier faced myriad postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

