Veteran Bollywood star Neetu Kapoor is surely a proud mother. The actor is not only happy about her son's successful film career but proud of the man she raised him to be. A video of Ranbir Kapoor humbly greeting his fans is being surfaced over the internet and is gaining praises for his modest nature. Neetu Kapoor recently took to her Instagram stories to reshare the video. Here is how the happy mother reacted to the video.

In the video, which is surfacing on the internet, Ranbir Kapoor was seen wearing a white t-shirt and standing beside his car. As a fan approached him, he shook his hand and had a brief conversation. Ranbir also patiently waited till the fan took his phone to click a selfie. The actor further thanked the fan before bidding him goodbye. Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, "One of the most humble and down to earth actors.. love him," while another one called him a grounded person. Neetu Kapoor reshared the video in her IG stories and added heart and heart-eyed emoticons.

Neetu Kapoor showers love on team Brahmastra

Neetu Kapoor often shares pictures with her kids and their new ventures on her social media. The actor last shared a photo of Brahmastra's team and showered love on Ranbir Kapor, Alia Bhatt, and everyone else. The picture was from one of the promotional events of Brahmastra. It had ace director SS Rajamouli, Ayan Mukerji, South star Nagarjuna Akkineni, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Sharing the picture, Neetu Kapoor wrote, "Lot of loves in this frame."

On the work front, Neetu Kapoor was last seen in the movies Do Dooni Chaar, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Besharam, in which she played pivotal roles opposite her late husband Rishi Kapoor. The actor is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo starring Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The movie also has Anil Kapoor, playing a pivotal role opposite Neetu Kapoor, along with Maniesh Paul, Prajakta Koli and others. To announce the film's release date, Neetu Kapoor shared a series of stills form the movie and wrote, "A film and people that are so close to my heart for multiple reasons!

Come celebrate the wholesomeness of family with Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Coming to warm your hearts in cinemas near you on 24th June, 2022."

Image: Instagram/@ranbir_kapoooor