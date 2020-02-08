Neetu Kapoor Shares An Aww-dorable Picture With Rishi Kapoor Ahead Of Valentine's Day

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor are one of the most inspiring Bollywood couples of all time. Rishi Kapoor and Neetu have been married for over four decades now. Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor were dating for quite some time before they tied the knot on January 22, 1980. The couple has two children — Ranbir and Riddhima Kapoor. Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram account and posted a throwback picture of herself with Rishi Kapoor. Check out the picture here:

Neetu and Rishi Kapoor’s throwback picture

ALSO READ: Rishi Kapoor Admitted To A Mumbai Hospital For Viral Fever, Family Insider Gives Update

In the monochrome picture, a young Neetu Kapoor can be seen hugging Rishi Kapoor. While Neetu Kapoor wore a striped shirt, Rishi Kapoor wore a dark coloured button-down shirt and a pair of dark coloured pants. The couple looks adorable together as they pose for the lens. Neetu Kapoor captioned the post with a sweet, ‘Lifelong relationship Friendship’.

ALSO READ: Masked Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Spotted At Delhi Hospital Amid Rishi Kapoor's Illness

ALSO READ: Rishi Kapoor In Smiles As He Returns To Mumbai After A Year With Neetu

Both celebrities and netizens have commented in the picture saying that the two give couple goals. Many stated that Rishi and Neetu Kapoor are their favourite couple. While others have showered the post with many heart emojis. Bollywood biggies right from Bhavana Panday to Sanjay Kapoor and Manish Malhotra have commented on the post. Riddhima Kapoor also shared a picture of her parents on her Instagram account. She wrote that she loved her 'most gorgeous patents' in the sweet post.

The couple has acted together in Bobby and numerous other movies. While Rishi Kapoor was recently admitted to a hospital in Delhi for viral fever, Neetu Kapoor stood by him like a rock. Talking about their marriage, Rishi Kapoor had previously told a leading movie director during an interview that much like every other couple, they too went through a rough patch. Rishi Kapoor said that Neetu Kapoor handled all the shocks he gave her and that she stuck with him through it all. He even added that it was very difficult at the time, but Neetu Kapoor absolved all the shocks that he gave her.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor's Birthday: Neetu Kapoor Shares Unseen Throwback Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.