Masked Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Spotted At Delhi Hospital Amid Rishi Kapoor's Illness

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt flew to New Delhi on Saturday amid news of Rishi Kapoor being hospitalised. A fan club on Twitter shared multiple videos of Alia and Ranbir wearing masks as they accompanied Neetu Kapoor to the hospital. The family couldn't attend Armaan Jain's sangeet and mehendi ceremony on Sunday. Rishi Kapoor later clarified saying he just had an infection and 'nothing dramatic'.

'Rishi Kapoor is better and will be discharged soon': Producer Honey Trehan

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at a hospital in Delhi.



Amidst the hospitalisation reports, Rishi Kapoor had taken to his Twitter handle to write about Budget 2020 and took a sarcastic dig at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Reading this, many fans sent him 'get well soon' wishes. One user wrote: "Sir, you have been hospitalised. Why are you worried about #Budget2020. Take care of your health. Get well soon!" [sic]

Rishi Kapoor takes a jibe at FM Nirmala Sitharaman, asks an important question

Had an infection, getting it treated: Rishi Kapoor on reports of hospitalisation

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on Sunday said he is suffering from an infection and is undergoing treatment for it. This followed reports that the 67-year-old actor, who is in the capital to attend a family function, has been admitted at a hospital.

"I have had an infection which am getting treated. Nothing dramatic. Pollution got me I guess," Kapoor told PTI.

Multiple media reports claimed that the actor's son, Ranbir Kapoor, who was in Mumbai, rushed to Delhi to be with his father along with girlfriend Alia Bhatt. Rishi Kapoor had earlier returned to India in September 2019 after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year.

Deepika Padukone announces her next; will adapt 'The Intern' with Rishi Kapoor

The Kapoor & Sons actor recently announced his next project, a remake of Hollywood film "The Intern", in which he will feature alongside Deepika Padukone.

