Rishi Kapoor Admitted To A Mumbai Hospital For Viral Fever, Family Insider Gives Update

Rishi Kapoor, who was discharged from a Delhi hospital last week, has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai with viral fever, a source close to the family informed a leading media publication.

The 67-year-old, who was shifted to a Mumbai hospital on Monday, the same day the actor went on Twitter to say that he was back home and was doing "fine", the Kapoor family insider said. "He has been admitted to Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in south Mumbai two days ago due to viral fever. He is fine and there is nothing to worry about," the source told PTI.

The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year. As reports of his hospitalisation fuelled speculation about the return of the disease, Kapoor issued a clarification on Twitter on Monday.

Rishi Kapoor tweets

"Dear family, friends, foes, and followers. I have been overwhelmed by all your concern about my health. Thank you. I have been filming in Delhi past 18 days and because of the pollution and my low count of neutrophils, I caught an infection whereby I had to be hospitalized," he tweeted.

Dear family,friends,foes and followers. I have been overwhelmed by all your concern about my health.Thank you. I have been filming in Delhi past 18 days and because of the Pollution and my low count of neutrophils, I caught an infection whereby I had to be hospitalized. (1)..... — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 4, 2020

I was running a slight fever and on investigation,Dr.s found a patch which could have lead to pneumonia,was detected and is being cured. People seem to have assumed a lot different. I put to rest all those stories and look forward to entertain and love you. I am now in Mumbai. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 4, 2020

The actor recently announced his next project, a remake of Hollywood film The Intern, in which he will feature with Deepika Padukone.

