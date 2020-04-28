Neetu Kapoor Shares A Snip Of Conversation Between God And Devil In Times Of Coronavirus

Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor is known her fun banters on social media. She often shares different jokes and funny takes on various issues. Maintaining the same amid the COVID-19 lockdown, she is quite active on her social media. She recently shared a snippet of a conversation between God and the Devil in the times of Coronavirus.

Neetu Kapoor's snip of Devil vs God conversation in the times of Coronavirus

Neetu Kapoor took to her social media to share the conversation between the two. In the picture, both the Devil and God are seen looking over Earth. The Devil says to God that with the Coronavirus, all of his worship places have been shut down. God wittily responds to this and says that on the bright side, he has managed to open a place of worship in every house.

The actor earlier shared a short film starring multiple actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ranbir Kapoor, and Sonalee Kulkarni. It opens with Big B trying to find his black glares and eventually, everyone starts helping him look for it. Kapoor captioned the post, "Short film with a big msg !!! We are all in this together!! Stay home stay safe !!! 🙏😷." [sic]

It came to light sometime in 2018 that Rishi Kapoor was battling cancer. The Kapoor family stayed strong through it all and Rishi Kapoor returned cancer-free after 11 months of treatment in the US. Neetu admitted that it was a tough phase of their life that taught and changed her a lot.

