Anusha Dandekar’s Throwback Pic With Neetu Kapoor & Rishi Kapoor Her Fans Must Not Miss!

Anusha Dandekar, on Thursday night, enjoyed a fun-filled conversation with fans as she went live on her Instagram handle to interact with her followers. She spoke about how she has been spending time indoors and performing various activities at home. Anusha Dandekar, who was last seen judging a reality show-- Supermodel Of The Year, also shared that she does not know how to cook. Meanwhile, If you sneak into her Instagram profile, you will get a glimpse of her pics with many Bollywood celebrities. Speaking of which, her throwback photo with Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor is unmissable.

Anusha Dandekar's pic with Rishi Kapoor & Neetu Kapoor

In 2014, Anusha Dandekar took to her Instagram to share an adorable picture with Ranbir Kapoor's parents. In the caption, she said, "Loved bumping into Neetu Aunty and Rishi Uncle on the plane, all on our way to Dubai! They are so sweet". Her picture with Rishi Kapoor and the Doosara Aadmi actor stormed the internet. Surprisingly, Neetu Kapoor has dropped a comment saying, "Heyyy Anusha howz Dubai ???". Take a look:

Anusha Dandekar's photos receive pouring love from fans. Only recently, she took to her social media to share another video talking about how she has been learning new skills amid the Coronavirus lockdown. She expressed that tries every way possible to keep herself occupied at home. To which, Milind Soman's wife- Ankita Konwar has dropped a comment saying, "And I love you 😘😘😘😘".

