Neetu Singh Shares Throwback Video With Jeetendra Dressed As Lord Krishna & Radha; Watch

As India celebrates the Janmashtami festival today (August 11), Bollywood actor Neetu Singh took to her Instagram handle and wished her fans on the auspicious occasion with an unmissable throwback video. Neetu Singh shared a 1-minute video from her much-loved song, Radha Kahe Tune Murali Churai, which also features actor Jeetendra Kapoor. Take a look at the video shared by Neetu:

Neetu and Jeetendra's song:

Also Read | Shweta Singh Kirti Calls Out Imposter Social Media Handles On Twitter

As seen in the video shared, Neetu Singh and Jeetendra can be seen dressed as Lord Krishna and Radha, dancing to the song, which is voiced by the late singer, Mohammed Rafi and Usha Mangeshkar. With the video shared, Neetu Singh wrote: ‘Happy Janmashtami ðŸ™#jai Krishna’. Soon after the video was uploaded, fans chimed in the comment section and outpoured love on the duo’s crackling chemistry and lauded their performance in the film. Take a look at how fans reacted to the video shared by Neetu Singh:

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan's Films That Feature 'most Loved Police Inspector' Played By Iftekhar

Also Read | Jeetendra And Hema Malini’s Wedding Was Stopped By A ‘drunk’ Dharmendra

From sharing pictures of Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni to sharing unseen throwback pictures with late Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh keeps her fans entertained on social media platforms. Recently, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Neetu Singh shared a heartwarming picture of Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on her Instagram handle. As seen in the pictures shared, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen hugging Riddhima Kapoor Sahni from behind, while she seems busy talking to someone. Take a look at the picture shared by Neetu Singh:

Neetu- on the work front:

Neetu kickstarted her acting career as a child artist at the age of 8 when she worked with the name Baby Sonia and made her acting debut in 1966 with the film Suraj. Later, at the age of 20, Neetu made a debut as a leading lady in Rickshawala. Neetu was often paired with Rishi Kapoor and the duo delivered 12 films together, out of which movies like Khel Khel Mein, Rafoo Chakkar, Kabhie Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony, Duniya Meri Jeb Mein and their guest appearance in Pati Patni Aur Woh were successful. Later, the duo made a comeback in the year 2010 with Do Dooni Chaar and Besharam in 2013.

(Image credits: Neetu Singh Instagram)

Also Read | Jeetendra And Hema Malini’s Wedding Was Stopped By A ‘drunk’ Dharmendra

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.